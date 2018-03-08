Grace Ann (Labani) Toy Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Grace Ann (Labani) Toy, 89, of Niles, passed away Thursday morning, March 8, 2018, at Hospice House, with her daughters by her side.

Grace will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for so many beautiful qualities but especially for her laughter and quick wit.

She was born August 13, 1928, in Warren, the daughter of Mario and Lucy (Flask) Labani.

Grace was a 1946 graduate of Leavittsburg High School and upon graduation she married her soul mate and best friend, Donald Toy. They were married August 17, 1946. Don passed away on July 4, 2011.

Together they started a family and worked alongside each other as owners of Crosby Mook Office Equipment in Warren from 1957 to 1984.

Grace’s family will miss her excellent cooking; especially her Christmas and wedding cookies. Grace had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed playing board games with her daughters and grandchildren, fishing, golfing and traveling across the United States and abroad.

She leaves her three daughters, Kathy Johnstone and her husband, Jim of Austin, Texas, Christy Poorman and her husband, Bruce of Rocky River, Ohio and Cindy Mitolo and her husband, Rocky of Niles; nine grandchildren, Joseph and Tyler Johnstone, Patrick Poorman and his wife, Kerry, Katie (Poorman) Hardy and husband, Andy, Ryan Poorman, Nicole (Mitolo) Rossi and her husband, John, Rocky Mitolo III and his wife, Janelle, Megan Mitolo and Mindy (Mitolo) Barracato and her husband, Tom. She also leaves six great-grandchildren, Mikey and Max Rossi, Beau and Mack Hardy and Thomas and Ava Barracato.

Besides her parents and husband Donald, Grace was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Mario Labani, Jr. and two sisters, Mary Turner and Stella Pealer.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, March 12, 2018, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Niles with Fr. John-Michael Lavelle officiating.

Those attending are asked to meet directly at the church on Tuesday morning, March 13, to celebrate Grace’s Mass.

Entombment will take place at Pineview Cemetery, Warren.

Contributions may be made in Grace’s name to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio 44514, or to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church c/o of Project 2020, 381 Robbins Road, Niles, Ohio 44446.

