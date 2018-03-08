Heaviest snow will fall in the Snowbelt

SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE TO SEE HOW MUCH SNOW YOU CAN EXPECT

Snow showers and blustery winds will impact the region overnight into the early morning. The heaviest snow is expected to remain in the snowbelt with a total of 3 to 5 inches possible. Snow showers will fall across the entire region with lighter overnight snow from around I-80 South, where a Trace to 3 inches will be possible. The lightest will be south of Youngstown.

Watch for gusty wind with snow showers. Gusts above 25 mph are possible.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

Overnight: Snow showers likely. Trace to 3 inches possible with 3 to 5 inches in the snowbelt.

Friday: Chance for snow showers. 1 inch or less.

Fri Night: Isolated snow shower or flurry.

Better weather this weekend with some sunshine. Temperatures will stay below normal.

Staying cold into next week with more snow showers.