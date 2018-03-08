Heaviest snow will fall in the Snowbelt

Cold with snow showers to end the week. Better weather this weekend.

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast snow

SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE TO SEE HOW MUCH SNOW YOU CAN EXPECT

Snow showers and blustery winds will impact the region overnight into the early morning. The heaviest snow is expected to remain in the snowbelt with a total of 3 to 5 inches possible. Snow showers will fall across the entire region with lighter overnight snow from around I-80 South, where a Trace to 3 inches will be possible. The lightest will be south of Youngstown.

Watch for gusty wind with snow showers. Gusts above 25 mph are possible.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
Overnight: Snow showers likely. Trace to 3 inches possible with 3 to 5 inches in the snowbelt.
Friday:       Chance for snow showers. 1 inch or less.
Fri Night:   Isolated snow shower or flurry.

Better weather this weekend with some sunshine. Temperatures will stay below normal.

Staying cold into next week with more snow showers.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s