Helen Mary Busonik Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, March 13 at the Wasko Funeral Home and 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, with Fr. Kevin Marks officiating for, Helen Mary Busonik, 91. who passed away Thursday morning, March 8, in Maple Crest Nursing Home.

Helen was born December 22, 1926 in Struthers, the daughter of John and Helen Potempa Stanko.

She was a graduate of Struthers High School and a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church.

Her husband, Steve Busonik, whom she married September 20, 1947, passed away June 13, 1992.

She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Stephen Busonik of Raleigh, North Carolina; two daughters, Barbara Root of Girard and Sharon Gongloff of Centreville, Virginia; a grandson, Matthew Worthington and two great-granddaughters, Emily and Natalie Worthington.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Steve; a daughter, Patricia Worthington and brothers, John, George, Joe, Albert and Frank Stanko.

Helens children would like to thank Maple Crest Nursing Home and All Caring Hospice for the care and compassion given to their mom.

The Busonik family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Monday evening, March 12 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send Helen’s family condolences.