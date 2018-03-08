Homegoods’ proposed facility could bring 1,000 jobs to Lordstown

The division of TJ Maxx wants to build a distribution center on Bailey Road at the Ohio Turnpike exit

homegoods generic
A sign hangs outside a HomeGoods store, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A project in Trumbull County could bring 1,000 jobs.

Homegoods, which is a division of TJ Maxx, has signed an agreement to buy nearly 300 acres of land on Bailey Road at the Ohio Turnpike exit.

The company wants to build a distribution center there.

The $160 million project would create nearly 1,000 jobs over the first five years.

The facility could be up and running by 2020.

TJ Maxx plans to give details about the project at a town hall meeting in the Lordstown Administration Building (1455 Salt Springs Rd.) on Monday at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

