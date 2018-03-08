Homer J. Marsh Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – There will be services at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, at Ellsworth Community Church for Homer J. Marsh, 92, who passed away Thursday, March 8, 2018 at his residence.

Mr. Marsh was born August 14, 1925 in Smicksburg, Pennsylvania, a son of George and Alice Hadden Marsh.

Homer was a crane operator for United Engineering, retiring in 1989.

He was a graduate of Plumvpille High School in Pennsylvania and then served his country during WWII as a member of the U.S. Army.

He was a member of Ellsworth Community Church for many years.

Homer was a life member of both the Ellsworth VFW, Post No. 9571 and the P.O.W., Mahoning County Chapter.

He was a gateman at the Canfield Fair for 60 plus years.

Homer enjoyed the outdoors; especially camping, fishing and boating.

His wife, the former Helen L. Lydic, whom he married June 12, 1948, died November 19, 2010.

Homer is survived by his children, George Marsh of Warren, Donna Korda of Lakewood, Donald Marsh of Austintown, Linda (Dave) Haught of Austintown and Carol (Walter) Bond of Minerva; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, Homer was preceded in death by four brothers.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13, at Ellsworth Community Church, prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Ellsworth Community Church, P.O. Box 155, Ellsworth, OH 44416 or to the Ellsworth VFW, P.O. Box 101, Ellsworth, OH 44416.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

