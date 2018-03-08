James E. DeAngelo, Jr. Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – James E. DeAngelo, Jr., age 81, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Laurie Ann Nursing Home in Newton Falls.

He was born on November 2, 1936 in Lansing, Ohio the son of the late James E. and Lillian (Griffin) DeAngelo, Sr.

He has lived in Newton Falls since 1962, formerly of Canton.

James married the former Mary Eunice Boyd on May 19, 1961. James and Mary have been blessed with 56 wonderful years of marriage.

James was employed as an assembler for 32 years with GM Lordstown retiring in 1997. During these years he also served with the Army Reserves.

James attended the Newton Falls United Methodist Church and was a member of UAW Local #1112.

James enjoyed building and working on hot rods, riding motorcycles, flying model airplanes, traveling, fishing and spending time fixing random things.

Loving memories of James will be carried on by his wife, Mary DeAngelo of Newton Falls; sons, James G. DeAngelo of Lake Milton, Philip (Linda) DeAngelo of Ravenna and Jarrod (Amy) DeAngelo of Southington; sisters, Donna German of Malvern, Rosetta (Albert) Sloat of Bolivar, Marlene (Larry) Cole of Weaverville, North Carolina, Rosa Law of Bellevue and Debra (Joe) Pritchard of New Caney, Texas; brothers, Frank (Sally) DeAngelo of Newton Falls and Joseph (Denise) DeAngelo of Girard and three grandchildren, Jaime, Bronson and Brock.

James was preceded in death by a baby brother and brother, Oscar.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 11, 2018 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 12 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral Home.

Cremation will follow.

James will be laid to rest at a later date.

The family requests that contributions may be made to the Newton Falls United Methodist Church, 336 Ridge Road, Newton Falls, OH 44444 in memory of James.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to his family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

