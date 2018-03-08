Leanna J. Duncan Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Leanna J. Duncan passed away Thursday, March 8.
Leanna was born September 4, 1960.
There will be no services.
Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Leanna J. Duncan passed away Thursday, March 8.
Leanna was born September 4, 1960.
There will be no services.
Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.
Advertisement
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use