Leanna J. Duncan Obituary

March 8, 2018 Obituary

MyValleyTributes staff Published: Updated:
Obit Image Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Leanna J. Duncan passed away Thursday, March 8.

Leanna was born September 4, 1960.

There will be no services.

Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.

Related Posts