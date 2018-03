MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon girls basketball team fell to Dalton, 44-30 Thursday in a Division IV Regional Semifinal at Massillon Perry High School.

The Blue Devils were coming off their first District Title since 1991, but their season came to an end Thursday at the hands of the Bulldogs.

Izzy Perez led the way with a team-high 8 points, while Maddie Liberati and Autumn Oehlstrom added 6 points apiece.

Lisbon rounds out their historic season with a 17-10 overall record.