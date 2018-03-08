Mahoning County indictments: March 8, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 8, 2018:

James Washington: (Superceding indictment) Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Rene Allgood: Felonious assault, aggravated assault and domestic violence

John Nagy: (Superceding indictment) Compelling prostitution and possessing criminal tools

Ashley N. Mines: Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Joseph Hornbuckle: Fail to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and aggravated possession of drugs

Brittney Canning: Trafficking in marijuana with forfeiture specifications and endangering children

Jaron Dondre Martin: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Andre Louis Swanson: Two counts of attempted burglary, criminal damaging or endangering and one count of possessing criminal tools

Dante Mason: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Nathaniel Austin, Jr.: Trafficking in marijuana and possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications

Jason R. Stiner: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin

William Allen: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

William Gutwald: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Taylor Marie Hamady: Possession of a dangerous drug

Alexis Vandepol: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Zachary Lamping: Assault and obstructing official business

William Cupan: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Bernard Hasley: Possession of cocaine

Darren Jamison, Jr.: Possession of cocaine

Danny Williams: Having weapons while under disability, illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises, possession of cocaine, carrying concealed weapons, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Isiah Brown: Possession of cocaine and possession of drugs

Charles Butler: Possession of heroin with forfeiture specifications

Katie Obstler: Aggravated possession of drugs

Alexander Henry: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

John Vantassel: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Zachary Yavorsky: Aggravated possession of drugs

Mark A. Winlock, Jr.: Aggravated robbery with firearm specifications, aggravated murder and two counts of murder with felony/life specifications

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.