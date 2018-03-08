Mary M. McVicker Obituary

PETERSBURG, Ohio – Mary M. McVicker, 83, of Waterford Road, passed away 5:05 p.m., Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Hospice House of Poland where she was a patient.

Mary was born March 7, 1935 in Petersburg, a daughter of the late Louis and Iola Wonner Wuckovich.

She was a 1953 graduate of Springfield Township High School. She attended secretarial school in New Castle upon her high school graduation and later attended Youngstown State University.

She taught school in the Hubbard School system for a number of years prior to her retirement.

After retiring, she enjoyed traveling abroad and throughout the United States. She spent winters with her husband in Hawaii and later in Naples, Florida.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death on November 11, 2015 by her husband, Everett McVicker, whom she married September 14, 1957. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Louis (JR) Wuckovich.

Mary is survived by two nieces, Lynn (Steven) Thaggart of High Point, North Carolina and Susan (Heck) Fruman of Fayetteville, North Carolina; as well as many great-nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received at Linsley-Royal Funeral Home from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 12, with the service to follow at the conclusion of calling hours.

Burial will follow in Petersburg Cemetery.

The family would like to express a heartfelt thanks to the employees of both the St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center and to the Hospice House of Poland.

Arrangements are with the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, East Palestine.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 12 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.