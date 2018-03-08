Michael L. Riley Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Michael L. Riley, 65, of Columbiana, formerly of East Palestine, passed away 2:44 a.m., Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Hospice House of Poland where he had been a patient.

Michael was born March 14, 1952 in Negley, a son of the late George K. and W. Jean (Gorby) Riley, Sr.

He had at one time been employed as a manager at Burger King in Hollywood, Florida where he had lived for about seven years and later had worked as a chef at local area restaurants.

He will be remembered for his love of family, a big jokester, one who loved making people laugh, also for his sense of humor and his big heart.

He was Nazarene by faith.

Besides his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, George K. Riley, Jr.; two sisters, Georgeanne Ball and Betty Woodliff and three nephews, Dale Ball, Jr., Bryan W. Stanley and Trevor Daniel Walker.

Michael is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and James Brown of Mt. Airy, North Carolina; a daughter, Tonya; three grandsons, Cass, Avery and Brady; two great-granddaughters, Chole and Nina Blue; as well as several nieces and nephews, all who loved him dearly.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to his caregivers, Stephanie and Katie of Sacred Arms and also Debbie of Hospice House.

Memorial donations in Michael’s memory may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Per Michael’s wishes no services are being observed at this time.

A Memorial Service will be held at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Arrangements are with the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, East Palestine.

