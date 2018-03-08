Missing Canton man with dementia could be in Valley

Police say the 62-year-old left his house in Canton around early Thursday morning and didn't return home

By Published: Updated:
Vance King, of Canton, missing

(WKBN) – A missing Stark County man with dementia could be in Mahoning or Columbiana counties, according to investigators.

Vance King, 62, of Canton, is described as a black man approximately 5’8″ tall and weighing 235 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he left his house around 3 a.m. Thursday and didn’t return home.

He was last seen wearing a brownish green jacket, Minnesota Vikings t-shirt, khaki pants, orange and black tennis shoes and a gray baseball cap with a skull on it.

If you see him, please call 1-866-693-9171 or 911.

.

