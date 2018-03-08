Mother Mattie L. Butler Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Mother Mattie L. Butler gracefully departed this life Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Valley Care Northside Medical Center as Heaven’s Angels welcomed her home to be with the Lord.

Mother Butler was born April 9, 1921 in Macon, Georgia, a daughter of Elijah and Mary Thomas Lockett.

In 1937, Mattie moved to New York City and relocated to Youngstown in 1942 where she met her husband, Johnnie Butler and they were married in 1943, until his death October 5, 1984.

Mattie joined the Bethel C.O.G.I.C. in 1954 under the pastorate of Bishop R. S. Fields. Mattie loved the Lord with all her heart and was a faithful worker. She was a very active member of the church. Under Bishop Fields, she was the financial secretary, Young People Willing Workers (YPWW) on the Nurses Guild. In 1994 under Superintendent and Pastor Ross Johnson, Mattie was the church Financial Clerk until November 2017.

Mattie attended Youngstown State University receiving certification in Business Management where she began her catering business, specializing in French cuisine foods. She loved cooking and preparing meals for the sick and shut-ins and always provided food to everyone that came to visit with her at her home. She also provided dinner to people in the neighborhood with children.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Joan (Albert) Pleasant; four grandchildren, Madena (Robert) Mitchell and Damon Penson both of Youngstown, Darren (Renotta) Penson of Cleveland Hights and Martie (Robert) Brown of Arlington, Texas; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; her nephew, that was also there for her, Edward Lockett; her Godson, Robert Reynolds; Goddaughters, Star Maxwell and Candy Morton; her beloved friend, Mother Rilla Blackwell and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Her memories will also be cherished by her extended family members of over 40 years, Mrs. Nicolette Bleacher and her children, James (Shaye) Bleacher and Joseph (Kathryn) Bleacher all of Youngstown; Nicolette Bleacher of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, Dr. John (Angela) Bleacher of Atlanta, Georgia, Jake (Michelle) Bleacher of Westerville and Jeffrey Bleacher of Bel Air, Maryland.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, Edward, Jehu and Estee Lockett; four sisters, Beatrice, Letha, Olivette and Alberta and her dear friend, Dr. John Bleacher.

Mother Mattie Butler will be missed by the Bethel C.O.G.I.C. Family.

Friends may call Friday, March 16, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Bethel C.O.G.I.C.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.