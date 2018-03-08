Neather Turner Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Mrs. Neather Turner, 92, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Thursday, March 8, 2018, with her beloved family by her side

Ms. Turner was born May 3, 1925 in Marianna, Arkansas, a daughter of Rufus and Odessa Robinson Thornton.

Mrs. Turner came to Youngstown in 1946.

She met James Turner and on January 2, 1947, they were joined together in holy matrimony. She remained married to Mr. Turner for 66 years, until his passing on January 22, 2013.

Neather was employed at Strouss Hirshberg (now known as the May Company) from 1969 to until her retirement in 1990.

She joined the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in 1947 and was a member of the Nurses and Altar Guilds.

She was also a charter member of the Donald Lockett VFW Post 6488 – Ladies Auxiliary.

She leaves to forever cherish her beloved memory, three sons, Alfonso (Jacalyn) Turner of Youngstown, with whom she made her home and who were her devoted caregivers, Anthony (Sandra) Turner of Columbus and Allen Turner of Washington, D.C.; one sister, Mildred Black of Columbus; two brothers, Edward (Helen Sue) Thornton of Marianna, Arkansas and Melvin (Johnny Mae) Thornton of Chicago, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Anthony, Jr., Charissa, Nicole, Linda, Monty, Michael and Matthew; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and a host of other family, church family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Dutley, Curley O., Herbert, Genter and Rufus Thornton; three sisters, Odessa Whitley, Lessie D. McCoy and Armentha Darnell and her closest friend, Nettie Evans, who was like a sister.

Friends may call Friday, March 16, 2018 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church where funeral services will follow immediately at 11:00 a.m.

The family wishes to thank The Hope Center, MVI Hospice, Valley Home Health, and Real Care Homecare.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.