New Youngstown firefighter brings department to full staff

Fire Chief Barry Finley swore in Josh Riley on Thursday morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department has a new firefighter in its ranks.

He also promoted three firefighters to lieutenants and three lieutenants to captains.

It’s Finley’s first swearing-in ceremony as chief.

“Oh, it really is an honor and privilege to be in charge of the department and do my first. Josh Riley was the first I hired, now I’m swearing him in and promoting to six officers, so it feels pretty good,” Finley said.

After Thursday’s ceremony, Finley says all 127 of their positions are filled, bringing the department to full staff.

