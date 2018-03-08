Ohio senator at forefront to stop steel dumping weighs in on new tariffs

Related Coverage Trump announces stiff trade tariffs, unswayed by warnings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – President Trump showed some flexibility this afternoon while signing orders to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The president stuck with his initial plan and signed proclamations that will start import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum. They go into effect in 15 days.

The President did give temporary exemptions to Canada and Mexico until NAFTA is renegotiated.

“I would have aimed at China rather than Canada, and I would have made the tariff higher against China, 50 percent more or less rather than the 25 percent to everybody because I think that China has been the main part of the problem,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.