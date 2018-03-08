Ohio Walmart associates to receive $18.1 million in cash bonuses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Starting Thursday, Walmart says associates in Ohio will be receiving cash bonuses the company promised them in January.

According to a release from Walmart, starting Thursday, Ohio associates will receive a one-time $1,000 cash bonus for a total of $18.1 million in combined bonuses across the state.

The retailer will also begin to increase its starting hourly wage for all associates to $11 an hour, and expand maternity and parental leave benefits.

The company also said it is creating a new benefit to assist employees with adoption expenses.

Walmart says they operate more than 170 retail units in the state of Ohio, and paid more than $157.5 million in taxes and collected more than $496.5 million in sales taxes in 2017.