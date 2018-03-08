Pearl A. Juart Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Pearl A. Juart, age 94, of Mineral Ridge passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at her home.

Born October 2, 1923 in Brush Valley, Pennsylvania; she was the daughter of Charles and Elsie (Gresseley) Mitchell.

Pearl moved to the Mineral Ridge area in 1950.

Over the years, she did housework for various families in the area. She also worked for several area businesses such as Woolco Department Store, Clarkins Department Store, Consumer’s Outlet, Roscoe’s Poultry, as well as Lane Funeral Homes, where she served for 40 years until she was well into her 80’s; she also ran a fruit and vegetable stand with her family for over 35 years.

Pearl attended the Summit Assembly of God Church in Girard.

She loved to camp, bowl and was an avid bridge player.

Survivors include her children, Karen (Bill) Binion and Randy (Stephanie) Juart; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Brendlinger and Lloyd Tomkins, whom she raised as her own.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward R. Juart whom she married on June 3, 1944; daughter, Gloria Jean and a son, Kenneth; as well as siblings, Wilbur, Clarence, Blair, Florence, Viola, Leora, Mary and an infant brother, Wayne.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel, on both Wednesday, March 14 and Thursday, March 15 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., where services will be held on Friday, March 16, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will take place at Kerr Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Keystone Blind Association, 3056 E. State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148, or the Beaver County Association for the Blind, 4704-616 4th Street, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 12 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.