Police report finding heroin, crack, guns during Warren raids

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men were arrested after three drug raids in Warren on Wednesday morning.

Antwon Williams and Norman Miller are each charged with drug trafficking.

Williams was arrested after a search of a home in the 2700 block of Brier Street SE.

There, police reported finding 39 grams of crack cocaine and 18 grams of heroin, as well as drug items and almost $3,000 in cash.

Police said the heroin tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

Police also searched another home on Brier Street SE, finding a handgun, suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia, according to a police report. Police said two people living in that home weren’t immediately arrested due to health issues, but police expect charges will be filed at a later date.

At 7:20 a.m., the Warren Police Department Street Crimes Unit and Tactical Entry Team searched a third home, in the 1600 block of Jackson Street SW.

Police reported finding 15 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of heroin, three handguns, a digital scale, sandwich bags and $1,670 in cash.

Miller was arrested as a result of that raid.

The suspects were arraigned on Thursday morning, and they pleaded not guilty to their charges. They’re scheduled to appear in court again on March 15.