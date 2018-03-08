Recovery house moving into Warren Twp. worries neighborhood



WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Some in a Warren Township neighborhood are upset after learning a recovery house will be opening in their community.

“The first house is this one down here on the corner of Huntington and Parkman,” John Astolfi said.

Astolfi lives on Huntington Drive.

“The other property is down at the other, caddy-corner to this, and is down at that end. It’s already inhabited so, in effect, they’ve kind of put bookends on this neighborhood,” he said.

Astolfi is upset about the new recovery house for clients receiving treatment at FSR Parkman, located just down the street. Another house has been purchased by FSSH Holdings LLC, which is registered to Agent Scott Wilkes, who owns FSR.

“We don’t want these types of people brought into our neighborhood,” Astolfi said.

He isn’t the only one who feels that way.

“We’re not cruel to the fact that there are a number of people that need help, but the way they went about this, putting it in a neighborhood,” said Warren Township Trustee Kay Anderson.

That’s something that also concerns Police Chief Don Bishop, who’s anticipating a growing number of calls from a typically quiet part of town.

“You are talking with people who have issues with drugs and stuff, and some of them, if you put ten of them in one house, God only knows what’s going to happen,” Bishop said.

In a letter addressed to people in the neighborhood, FSR Parkman said:

Clients will be supervised 24 hours per day by a paid FSR Parkman staff member.

Residents will be escorted to FSR Parkman, located at 4930 Enterprise Drive in Warren, at 8 a.m. and return to the house by 8 p.m.

Residents will have limited access to the Leavitt house during the day, accompanied by staff.

The home will be monitored through the use of video camera and 24-hour security checks to ensure appropriateness and identify any issues or concerns which will be dealt with promptly. The grounds will be maintained by FSR Parkman staff.

Residents are not permitted to have visitors or vehicles. Per facility policy, we do not disclose the location of the house to the general public.

The house has been inspected and approved by a private fire protection and safety service.

WKBN reached out to FSR officials for comment, but we haven’t heard back yet.

“We were very surprised. We were hopeful that we were going to get good neighbors into these houses,” Astolfi said.

