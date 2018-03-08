Robert E. Gray Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Mr. Gray passed on Tuesday, March 8, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born on January 1, 1948 to Charles Gray and Barbara Brown.

An avid outdoorsman, he loved yard work and gardening. Mr. Gray also had a passion for golf.

He leaves to cherish his memory his life partner of 25 years, Cathrine Thompson; daughter, Christine Bory of Florida; brother, James A. Gray and spouse, Carol of California and grandchild, Devine Bory of Florida.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents and brother, Charles R. Gray, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Dominic’s on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Parish.

Friends and family may call one hour prior the service at the church from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Private interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the directors of Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, Youngstown, Ohio.