Struthers & Lakeview to meet for District Title on WKBN Game of the Week

2017-18 High School Boys’ Basketball – Division II Boardman District

District Final: #6 Struthers vs. #4 Lakeview (19-6) – Saturday at 4pm (March 10)

(Tape delay telecast Saturday at 10PM on MyYTV)



Last Post-Season Meeting:

March 6, 2015 – Struthers, 53-36 (Sectional Final)

2017-18 regular season meetings:

January 13, 2018 – Lakview, 71-54

February 9 – Struthers, 67-48

Lakeview (19-6)

Scoring Offense: 61.1

Scoring Defense: 51.1

…With their 50-40 win over Hubbard last week, Lakeview won their first Sectional title since 2008. The Bulldogs have won 3 post-season games this year – that has only happened twice now in the last 13 years (2008, 2018). Lakeview last won a District championship back in 2001 (def. Harvey, 62-51, Division II Madison).

The Bulldogs lost to the top of the White Tier – Poland (57-48) and Edgewood (61-49) – at the end of January. However, Lakeview has won 8 of their last 9 games since those two losses occurred.

Lakeview features four players who are scoring in double-figures (Drew Munno, 12.4; Daniel Evans, 12.2; TJ Lynch, 12.2; A.J. McClellan, 11.4). Munno also leads the team in rebounding (7.2). Lynch (47%) and Evans (41%) are both shooting over 40% from beyond the three-point arc.

Struthers (15-10)

Scoring Offense: 55.9

Scoring Defense: 53.0

Struthers won back-to-back Boardman District tournaments in 2011 and in 2012. In each District Final, the ‘Cats got by Poland (in 2012 def. Poland 57-49; in 2011 def. Poland 36-33).

Since dropping three straight at the beginning of the month of February (to East, Poland and Edgewood) – the Wildcats have won six in a row. Four of those wins came against the likes of Lakeview (by 19), McDonald (by 9), West Branch, and Howland (by 1).

Carson Ryan closed out the regular season by posting 10 consecutive games with double-figures and a 16.8 scoring average during that stretch. Kevin Traylor also finished strong as he tallied 14 points or more in 4 of his final 7 regular season games.

Boardman Tournament Results:

Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 27

Ursuline 68 Salem 53

Lakeview 74 Southeast 37

Hubbard 68 Niles 38

Girard 56 Mooney 49

Struthers 47 Ravenna 40

Sectional Final, Mar. 2

Poland 68 Ursuline 47

Lakeview 50 Hubbard 40

Howland 64 Girard 56

Struthers 58 West Branch 53

District Semifinal, Mar. 7

#4 Lakeview 56 #1 Poland 53

District Semifinal, Mar. 8

#6 Struthers 49 vs. #2 Howland 48

The Boardman District winner will play against the winner of Lake Catholic/ Villa Angela St. Joseph in Regional Semifinal on March 15 at 6:15 pm at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.

Recent Boardman District Championship Results

2017 – Ursuline 70 Salem 33

2016 – Ursuline 73 Poland 61

(2014-15, District moved to Warren Harding)

2013 – Cardinal Mooney 61 Salem 46

2012 – Struthers 57 Poland 49

2011 – Struthers 36 Poland 33

2010 – Poland 75 Cardinal Mooney 65

2009 – Streetsboro 77 Poland 75

2008 – Poland 72 West Branch 71

2007 – Poland 49 Canfield 45

2006 – Salem 57 Niles 32

2005 – Poland 66 Canfield 53

2004 – Liberty 78 Howland 60

2003 – Poland 52 Liberty 37

2002 – Poland 57 Niles 52

2001 – Chaney 44 Poland 41

2000 – Canfield 55 Struthers 51 (OT)