Struthers stuns Howland in District Semifinal

The Wildcats advance to face Lakeview in the Division II District Final Saturday at 4PM at Boardman High School

By Published:
Struthers upset #2 seed Howland 49-48 in the Division II District Semifinals Thursday night at Boardman High School.


BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers upset #2 seed Howland 49-48 in the Division II District Semifinals Thursday night at Boardman High School.

Kevin Traylor hit the go-ahead three-pointer with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, giving the Wildcats the lead for good.

Connor Tamarkin later hit three free throws to cut the Tiger deficit to just one. Ryan Leonard was then fouled, and missed the free throw.  The Tigers came down with the rebound, but turned the ball over on an errant pass, sealing the victory for Struthers.

Kevin Traylor led all scorers with 19 points for Struthers. Carson Ryan and Tre Metzka each added 8 points in the win.

Howland was led by Connor Tamarkin who tallied 15 points. Nathan Barrett added 14 in the setback.

Howland ends the season with a record of 18-6.

Struthers improves to 15-10. The Wildcats advance to face Lakeview in the Division II District Final Saturday at 4PM at Boardman High School. The game will be broadcast on a tape-delay basis as a special presentation of the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week Saturday at 10PM on MyYTV.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s