The Curse of Number One? Top seeded teams upset again in boys tournament

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – They call it March Madness for a reason. For the last three years, no ONE has been safe in the boys high school basketball tournament.

Top seeded South Range and McDonald were the first to fall this season on Monday night.

The Raiders lost to 4-seeded Canton Central Catholic, 46-42 in the Division III District Semifinals at Salem. The Blue Devil’s season came to an end with a 54-52 loss to 4-seeded Western Reserve in the Division IV District Semifinals at Struthers.

Then on Wednesday night, top-seeded Poland, the number 3 ranked in the team state, fell to 4-seeded Lakeview, 56-53 in the Division II District Semifinals at Boardman.

It’s interesting that all three upsets came courtesy of 4-seeded teams this year, and both Poland and McDonald were knocked off by teams they beat TWICE during the regular season.

The other two top-seeded teams this year, LaBrae (D3) and Cornerstone Christian (D4), have one game left to buck the trend.

But this nothing new to the Mahoning Valley.

Over the last two years, only ONE top seed in the five local tournaments has won a District title. The McDonald boys claimed the D4 Disitrict Championship last season.

In 2017:

Division II at Boardman – #1 Poland was ousted by #6 Salem… #2 Ursuline wins the District Tite

Division III at Salem – #1 South Range falls to #4 Canton Central Catholic… #2 St. Thomas Aquinas wins the District Title

Division III at Warren Harding – #1 LaBrae loses to #2 Garfield in the District Finals

Division IV at Struthers – #1 McDonald wins the District Championship

Division IV at Grand Valley – #1 Bristol falls to #3 Warren JFK… Kennedy advances, and wins District Title

In 2016:

Division II at Boardman – #1 Canfield loses to #3 Ursuline… The Irish advance, and win District Title

Division III at Salem – #1 Massillon Tuslaw falls to #2 St. Thomas Aquinas in District Finals

Division III at Warren Harding – #1 Berkshire ousted by #3 Newton Falls… Tigers advance, and win District Title

Division IV at Struthers – #1 Lisbon loses to #4 Wellsville… #2 McDonald wins District Title

Division IV at Grand Valley – #1 Bristol falls to #2 Cornerstone Christian in the District Finals