Tracking snow this afternoon and tonight

SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE WINTER WEATHER EXPECTED

Colder temperatures and snow showers through the end of the week. Snowfall will start Late Thursday and Thursday night.

Watch for gusty wind with snow showers Thursday and Thursday night. Gusts above 25mph possible.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday: Snow showers likely by afternoon and evening. 1-2″ possible.

Thursday night: Snow showers likely. 1-3″ Possible.

Friday: Chance for Snow showers.

Better weather this weekend. Still watching southern storm close as will track just to our south.

Staying cold into next week with more snow showers.