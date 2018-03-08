Troopers make huge pot bust on Ohio highway

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers seized 19 pounds of marijuana and methamphetamines during a traffic stop south of Columbus.

According to the patrol, troopers pulled over a Chevrolet Impala on U.S. Route 35 for a signal violation.

A search of the car uncovered 19 pounds of marijuana and 154 grams of methamphetamines. The drugs have a street value of about $44,000

The driver, Michael Odell, 21 and passengers Joshua Williams, 19, and Chelsey Little, 19, all from Columbus, were charged with drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.