Related Coverage President Trump to speak in Pittsburgh area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Vice President Mike Pence will be in Cleveland on Friday.

Pence will deliver keynote remarks at an America First Policies “Tax Cuts to Put America First” event, according to a news release from the White House.

Later in the day, Pence will participate in a campaign event for Ohio Congressman Steve Stivers.

He is expected to arrive around 4 p.m. at the Burke Lakefront Airport.

The visit comes before Trump’s stop in the Pittsburgh area on Saturday.