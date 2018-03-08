Warren crime activity: Teen with butcher knife at drive-thru just wanted job, report says

Thursday, March 1

1:15 a.m. – 300 block of Scott St. NE, Terrance Belden, Jr., 33, arrested and charged with burglary. Police said Belden kicked down the door of a house.

10 p.m. – 2200 block of Reeves Rd. NE, officers took a 13-year-old boy to the Juvenile Justice Center on a charge of inducing panic. Police said the boy threatened to shoot up Trumbull County Children Services.

Saturday, March 3

6:30 a.m. – 2700 block of Brier St. SE, Antwon Williams, 36, arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin and cocaine after a drug bust at a home. Police said they found 39 grams of crack cocaine, 18 grams of heroin, drug tools and nearly $3,000 cash.

6:45 a.m. – 2700 block of Brier St. SE, police searched a house for drugs. They said they found a handgun, suspected heroin and drug tools. Charges are pending for the two people who were inside.

7:20 a.m. – 1600 block of Jackson St. SW, Norman Miller, 31, arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in cocaine and heroin after police searched a house for drugs. Inside the home, investigators said they found 15 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of heroin, drug tools, three handguns and over $1,600 cash.

Sunday, March 4

1:43 p.m. – 100 block of High St., Traeshaun Turner, 23, arrested and charged with domestic violence. Police said Turner, who was there to visit someone in the Adult Justice Center, spat on a female family member and punched her in the face, then left the facility. Police later found Turner at his house in the 600 block of Magnolia Ave. in Youngstown.

Monday, March 5

12:04 a.m. – 300 block of Reo Ct. NW, Alexander Cope, 20, arrested and charged with endangering children. Cope is accused of leaving his 1-year-old home alone for 20 minutes while he went to the store, according to a police report.

4:25 a.m. – 1700 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, police took a 17-year-old boy to the Juvenile Justice Center on charges of attempted robbery and carrying a concealed weapon. Officers said the boy came up to Pit Stop’s drive-thru and banged on the window with a large butcher knife. When police asked what he had been doing there, he told them he was trying to get a job, according to a report. Police said they found three more knives on him.

4:55 p.m. – Niles Road SE and Burton Street SE, police said a man shot at a 51-year-old man who was sitting in a van.

6:30 p.m. – Tod Avenue SW between 5th and 6th streets, a 27-year-old man walking along the street was shot in the leg. He told police a car with three to four men inside passed him, then turned around and came back toward him. The car pulled up to the victim, who heard about four gunshots and ran, according to a police report. He didn’t realize he had been shot until he got home, police said.

9:23 p.m. – 1400 block of Oak St. SW, a man said his house had been shot at. He said a bullet came through the wall, into the living room, through another wall and into the hallway.

Tuesday, March 6

2 a.m. – 100 block of Chestnut Ave. NE, William Peterson, 45, and Teena Ward, 32, both arrested and charged with criminal trespass. Police said they caught Peterson and Ward while they were still in the house.

7 a.m. – 100 block of North Rd. SE, a man said he was at the McDonald’s drive-thru when he saw the person working the window was someone he knew and has had problems with. He said the employee punched him in the face, threw his food at him and spat in his food.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

