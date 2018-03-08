William L. Egbert Obituary

FREDONIA, Pennsylvania – William L. Egbert, age 65, of Fredonia, passed away Thursday evening, March 8, 2018 in Select Specialty Hospital, Erie, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Greenville on October 23, 1952 a son of John, Jr. and June (Smith) Egbert.

He was a 1970 graduate of Greenville High School and in 1973 received his bachelor of science degree from Parks College of St. Louis University.

From 1974-1985 Bill served his country in the United States Air Force as a fighter pilot T-38 and a F-4 instructor.

In 1987 he received his master degree in engineering from the University of Florida.

1987-1990 he was the chief pilot/check airman for the Gulf Atlantic Airways in Gainsville, Florda; 1990-1992 Bill was the Lear 24/36 pilot for Flight International in Rome, New York; 1994-2000 he was the chief pilot for Ivor J. Lee in Masury, Ohio; 2001-2005 he was a self employed computer programmer and 2005-2018 he was employed as a senior reports computer programmer at Autosoft, Inc. in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

Bill and Elaine are co-owners of Camp with Horses LLC.

He was a member of Emmanuel Christian Church and was an active member of West Keystone Cowboys for Christ.

On December 27, 2008 Bill married the former Elaine Christine Maxell, she survives.

He is also survived by a son, Trevor Maxwell Egbert at home; a brother, John Egbert III of Redmond, Virginia and a sister, Donna Holben of Denver, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 in Emmanuel Christian Church, 4495 Greenville Sandy Lake Road, Stoneboro, Pennsylvania with Rev. Timothy Clark, pastor of the church officiating.

Greenville VFW Post # 3374 will render military honors at the conclusion of the service.

Arrangements entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 13 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



