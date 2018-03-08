Wilma “Peg” Dodson Wilkes Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Wilma “Peg” Dodson Wilkes was born June 3, 1925 in Struthers and passed away Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Peg was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Albert F. Wilkes, Jr. and her parents, Henry and Annette Burris Dodson and her beloved beagle, Mollie.

She leaves her daughter, Terri A. Wilkes; son-in-law, Ronald Paris of Youngstown; her friend, Raymond Flere of McDonald; a brother, Isaac “Duke” Dodson of Girard; a sister, Margaret Jean Bennett of Florida and several nieces and nephews.

A devoted animal lover, Peg worked as an animal technician for Dr. Sam Segall, DVM at Segall Veterinary Hospital for 32 years until her retirement in 1988.

She was also a member of the Miriam Chapter of the Eastern Star and a member of the Board of Directors of the McDonald Credit Union.

Peg was also a member of the Western Reserve United Methodist Church.

There will be services at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 13 at Western Reserve United Methodist Church.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 13 prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Animal Charity, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 and the Youngstown Playhouse, P.O. Box 11108, Youngstown, OH 44511-0108.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

