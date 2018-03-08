YWCA Youngstown, Warren announce merger

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YWCAs of Warren and Youngstown will merge to expand their program offerings.

The announcement was made on Thursday as part of International Women’s Day.

YWCA Youngstown and YWCA Warren will become YWCA Mahoning Valley.

The Boards of Directors approved the merger, which is expected to go into effect on April 1.

Administrative offices will be in the existing Youngstown facility, although all of the existing facilities will be maintained.

Leah Merritt, CEO and president of YWCA Youngstown, said combining the organizations will allow them to share best practices and better sustain the organization.

“Competition for funding among area nonprofits continues to be a challenge we all face,” she said. “By regionalizing our efforts, it not only makes us more efficient operationally, but it gives us a more unified voice in the donor community.”

No layoffs or a reduction of services are expected.

YWCA Youngstown and YWCA Warren collectively serve more than 12,000 women, girls and their families each year. They offer housing services, empowerment initiatives and child care and enrichment for youth.