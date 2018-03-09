2 vehicles, semi-truck collide in Salem

It happened around 11:20 a.m. at State Route 344 and Cunningham Road

Two vehicles and a semi-truck were involved in a crash in Salem. 

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Two vehicles and a semi-truck were involved in a crash in Salem.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. Friday at State Route 344 and Cunningham Road.

Investigators at the scene said the red vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign. It struck an SUV, which was then pushed into the path of an ongoing semi-truck.

The driver of the semi tried to avoid the crash, but it had some damage.

Two drivers were taken to Salem Hospital with minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and is expected to release more information later on Friday.

