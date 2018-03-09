Arnold Raymond Lease Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Arnold Raymond Lease, age 79, died at 10:29 a.m. Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 30, 1938 in Lisbon, the son of the late Clarence and Elsie (Gidley) Lease.

Arnold worked for 30 years in the final repair department at General Motors in Lordstown and retired in 1994. He was also a farmer for over 50 years.

Arnold was protestant by faith, a 1957 graduate of Salem High School and a member of the Columbiana County Farm Bureau.

Following his retirement he spent the winter months in Florida with his wife and he was an avid camper.

Arnold was a veteran of the United States Army.

Survivors include his wife, Janet L. (Tullis) Lease whom he married July 21, 1963; a son, Mark (Magdalena) Lease of Kissimmee, Florida; a daughter, Kim (David) Endicott of Leetonia; two sisters, Anna Jean Daugherty of Girard and Shirley Lease of ­­­­­East Liverpool; two brothers, Richard Lease of Salem and Donnie Lease of Guilford Lake; four grandchildren, Kyle Lease, Ben Endicott, Randi (James) Harris and Lindsay Endicott and a great-grandson, Gabriel Harris.

A brother, Clarence E. Lease, Jr. and a sister, Lillian Hughes also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

