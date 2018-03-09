Austintown crime activity: Police say 3 drunk drivers involved in crashes

Thursday, March 1

12:33 a.m. – 1100 block of N. Canfield Niles Rd., a man was taken to the hospital after he was found unconscious in the bathroom of Pilot. Police said he was given four doses of the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone and he began fighting with medical personnel. After calming down, the man admitted to using heroin, according to a police report. Police said they also found drug items.

Friday, March 2

1:29 a.m. – New Road and Pimlico Drive, Shawna Satterlee, 22, arrested and charged with OVI, failure to control and failure to report an accident. Police said Satterlee drove over a tree that was down in the roadway, causing damage to her vehicle. Police said when they pulled her over nearby, she smelled like alcohol and failed a field sobriety test, admitting to being drunk.

10:51 p.m. – S. Turner Road and Fox Chase, Peter Dalesio, 67, of Canfield, arrested and charged with OVI and failure to control. Police said Dalesio went off the road, crashing into several mailboxes and a van parked in a driveway. When an officer asked Dalesio if he was injured, he responded, “No, just drunk,” according to a police report. Police said he had a blood-alcohol content of .211, over the legal limit of .08.

11:11 p.m. – Wilcox and Fairview roads, Bruno Mezzatesta, 45, arrested and charged with OVI and failure to control. Police found a vehicle in a ditch and a man “staggering” nearby. Police said Mezzatesta smelled like alcohol and when asked by medics if he had too much to drink, he responded, “Too much, obviously.” Police said he failed field sobriety tests and had a blood-alcohol content of .174.

Saturday, March 3

4:45 a.m. – Rosemont and Elmwood avenues, Jeffory Black, 41, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a possession of dangerous drugs charge. Black was arrested after a man reported seeing him sleeping on his porch. The man said Black ran when he confronted him. Black denied that he had been sleeping on the porch, according to a police report.

9:53 p.m. – 100 block of S. Raccoon Rd., Norie Holley, 37, of Williamsfield, arrested and charged with criminal trespass. A woman said Holley showed up at her home, even though she has been warned not to come back. She said the woman is her fiance’s ex-girlfriend.

Monday, March 5

11:56 p.m. – State Route 46 and Interstate 80, Nicholas Rohrbaugh, 37, charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Rohrbaugh had a lunchbox containing syringes, razors and empty plastic bags in the vehicle he was driving. Police also reported finding a burnt spoon with a dried liquid in the car. Officers found the items during a traffic stop, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

