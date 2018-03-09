Austintown police looking for runaway teen

Daveen Bires, 17, was last seen at 2:30 a.m. Thursday

By Published:
Daveen J. Bires, Austintown, Missing

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Austintown are looking for a missing teenager who ran away from home.

Daveen Bires, 17, was last seen at 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Bires left her apartment in a white van, which was being driven by an unknown person.

A family member of Bires said she met the people in the van on the internet, so they are worried about her safety.

She is described as a white female with red hair and gray eyes, approximately 5′ tall and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and white and black tennis shoes.

Those with information on Bires’ whereabouts are asked to call the Austintown Police Department at 330-799-9721.

Police warned that anyone trying to hide Bires could face charges, such as interference with custody.

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s