Traveling to Cleveland and counties along Lake Erie is difficult because it is windy with around half a foot of snow.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

Friday: Chance for snow showers. 1 inch or less.

Fri Night: Isolated snow shower or flurry.

Better weather this weekend with some sunshine. Temperatures will stay below normal.

Staying cold into next week with more snow showers.