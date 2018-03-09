Poor shooting dooms Bristol in District Final loss to Cornerstone

The Panthers round out the season with a 22-3 overall record

The Panthers round out the season with a 22-3 overall record.


ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bristol boys basketball team fell to Cornerstone Christian, 50-33 Friday in a Division IV District Final at Grand Valley High School.

The Patriots built an early lead and went into halftime, up 23-9 over the Panthers. Cornerstone was led by Michael Bothwell with 13 points, while Ricky Adams added 11 points.

Bobby Evan paced Bristol with 8 points. The Panthers struggled shooting the ball Friday, going just 1-14 from three-point range.

Bristol rounds out the season with a 22-3 overall record.

