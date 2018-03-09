Charles M. “Chucky” Penson Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 20 in Word In Action Ministry, 9th Street in Campbell, for Mr. Charles M. “Chucky” Penson, 46, Youngstown, who departed this life on Friday, March 9, 2018, in Braeview Care and Rehab Center in Cleveland.

Chucky was born April 10, 1971, in Youngstown, a son of Zachary McDuffie and Brenda Penson.

He was a 1989 graduate of East High School, made all-city in 1988 & 1989, in football and basketball, receiving a scholarship at Alabama A & M.

He was also a member of the church.

He leaves his parents, Zachary (Gloria) McDuffie and Brenda Penson Grear; his son, Charles Jennings; sisters, Charlene Penson and Tremaine Mabry; a grandson, Kase Elliot Jennings; his companion, Heidi Sullivan and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. George (Dorothy) Penson and a cousin, Eric Terrell.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements are being handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.