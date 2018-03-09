Choffin waiving adult education application fee

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Today’s job numbers from the government showed that the number of people unemployed for six months or more is near a 10-year low.

One reason for that could be the number of adults going back to school.

Adult education at Choffin Career and Technical Center is bustling. It’s a way to get credentials in 10 months and get right to work.

Choffin is waiving the $25 application fee for its three adult education programs — practical nursing, surgical technology and dental assisting.

“This is the time of the year in the spring when we have more applications. It really helps when we have access to everybody, so more people can apply,” said Paula Oliver, supervisor of Dental Assisting at Choffin.

Choffin’s next adult education classes start in August, with graduation the following June.

For more information, visit Choffin’s website or call 330-744-8700.