Closing arguments begin in Bristolville murder trial

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Closing arguments of the Austin Burke murder trial will start in Trumbull County.

Burke is accused of killing 22-year-old Brandon Sample last year.

The assistant prosecutor says witnesses told investigators that Burke made Sample get on his knees when he shot him in the head.

Police found Sample’s body in the woods in Bristolville.

The defense hasn’t called any witnesses.

WKBN is in the courtroom. Check back here for updates on this developing case, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m.