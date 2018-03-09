Columbiana Co. bridge replacement beginning earlier than planned

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A $1.6 million bridge replacement project on the State Route 14 bridge between Columbiana and Washingtonville will begin earlier than expected.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s contractor, Marucci & Gaffney Excavating Co., has modified its schedule.

The bridge over State Route 11 will now be closed on Monday, March 19 instead of April 9.

Traffic will be detoured on State Route 9 north (North Lincoln Avenue) to U.S. 62 east (Youngstown-Salem Road) to State Route 165 east (W. South Range Road) to State Route 46 south (Columbiana-Canfield Road) back to State Route 14.

The road is scheduled to be reopened by June 15, 2018.