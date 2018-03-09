Debbie Lee Reed Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Debbie Lee Reed, 65, of Niles died Friday evening, March 9, 2018 in Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born October 13, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Dominic and Phyllis (Anerino) Clemente and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1970 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and had worked at Uniserve in Masury for several years.

Besides her husband, Ward P. Reed, whom she married February 27, 1971, she leaves her five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Rana-Dawn Reed.

There are no services or calling hours.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.