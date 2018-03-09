Elizabeth J. Prokop Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Elizabeth J. Prokop, 90, passed away Friday morning, March 9, 2018 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland, OH.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on February 15, 1928, a daughter of the late Stephen and Sophia (Zasadny) Markovich.

A Howland resident her entire life, Mrs. Prokop was a loving and caring homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking, and canning pickles and hot peppers for her beloved children, husband, family, and friends.

After her children grew up, she worked for nine years as a bus driver with Howland schools.

After getting married at the church she became a lifetime member of Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church and attended weekly mass.

She was a kind and compassionate woman who was a source of love and inspiration for her family. Mom always had a warm hug and kiss for her husband and children. “Grandma/ Bubba” especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and her children’s dogs, Jett, Sabby and Gabby. Besides her family, she especially loved serving the Lord by cleaning the church. She also enjoyed gardening, landscaping, feeding the birds at her home, playing cards, listening to old fashioned country western music and TNT plays.

She was a beloved wife and loving mother and grandmother and friend who will be sadly missed but never forgotten.

Elizabeth will be deeply missed by her loving children, Michael S. (Linda) Prokop of Warren, Marilyn Ann (Gary) Kozelski of Fowler, John Allen Prokop of Denver, Colorado, Robert (Christy) Prokop of Westerville and Kathleen Marie (Rick) Fetcenko of Cortland; her grandchildren, Hannah, Audrey, Michael, Joseph and his fiancé Lauren and Christina.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Michael Prokop, whom she married on July 27, 1952 and four siblings, Anne Homlitas, John Markovichand, Mary Sveda and Olga Hockicko.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 12, 2018 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts – Clark Chapel at 180 Garfield Avenue NE in Warren.

Funeral service for Elizabeth will be held on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church at 180 Belvedere Ave. NE in Warren at 10:30AM, with a prayer service at 10:00AM at the funeral home, by Rev. Simeon Sibenik.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren or Hospice of the Valley.

