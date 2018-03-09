Former non-licensed gubernatorial candidate lands magistrate job in Cuyahoga County

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) – A former candidate for Ohio governor whose run was marred by the revelation that he had driven without a valid license for a decade has a new job handing out punishment for similar violations.

Cleveland.com reports that former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ed FitzGerald has been tapped as a mayor’s court magistrate in the Cleveland suburb of Middleburg Heights in Cuyahoga County.

He will be responsible for issuing penalties in traffic cases. When asked how he might approach violations for driving without a license, FitzGerald said, “I suppose nobody knows that issue better than me.”

The discovery that FitzGerald had driven without a valid driver’s license became a problem for him in the 2014 race. He lost that race to Republican Gov. John Kasich.

