Former non-licensed gubernatorial candidate lands magistrate job in Cuyahoga County

Former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ed FitzGerald has been tapped as a mayor's court magistrate in the Cleveland suburb of Middleburg Heights in Cuyahoga County.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) – A former candidate for Ohio governor whose run was marred by the revelation that he had driven without a valid license for a decade has a new job handing out punishment for similar violations.

He will be responsible for issuing penalties in traffic cases. When asked how he might approach violations for driving without a license, FitzGerald said, “I suppose nobody knows that issue better than me.”

The discovery that FitzGerald had driven without a valid driver’s license became a problem for him in the 2014 race. He lost that race to Republican Gov. John Kasich.

