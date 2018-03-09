Frances L. (Seagle) Mulidore Obituary

LIBERTY, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church for Frances L. Mulidore, 94, who died Friday, March 9, at Heritage Manor.

Frances was born April 20, 1923, a daughter of Charles and Sally Bailey Seagle.

She graduated from Crewe Virginia High School in 1941 and attended National Business College in Roanoke, Virginia.

Frances thoroughly enjoyed reading.

On February 6, 1945, she married Peter A. Mulidore and together they had two sons, Samuel (Donna) of Olathe, Kansas and Chuck (Angie) of Liberty; six grandchildren, Christopher, Rachel, Shannon, Samantha, Susan and John; along with several great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband and parents, Frances was preceded in death by her sister, Lena and her brother, Charles, Jr.

Family and friends will gather one hour before the Mass at the church on Tuesday, March 13 at 9:00 a.m.

Her family would like to thank Heritage Manor and Southern Care Hospice for the wonderful care given to her.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.