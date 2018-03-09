Grace Marie Nelson Obituary

AUSTINTOWN – Private services will be held for Grace Marie Nelson, 99, who died peacefully on the morning of Friday, March 9 at AustinWoods Nursing Home, surrounded by her family.

Grace was born March 29, 1918, the daughter of Otto and Lillian (Thompson) Bogner.

She was a 1936 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and she was on the cheerleading squad.

Grace was a member of the Austintown Community Church and the Red Hat Society.

She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, golfing and bingo.

Grace’s husband, Carl G. Nelson, whom she married in 1937, died in 2004.

She is survived by her daughter, Sally Cullinan of Austintown; granddaughter Colleen (Wayne) Craig of Austintown; two great-grandchildren, Christine (Jeremy) Athey and Michael Craig and a great-great-grandson, Easton Athey.

Grace was also preceded in death by her parents and aunt, Sara Sawtell.

Per Grace’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

The family would like to thank Grace’s home caregivers, Debbie and Emily Boyles; her neighbors, Mr. and Mrs. Pete Fraser and the staff at AustinWoods Nursing Home for their kindness and compassion.

Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

