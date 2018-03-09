Gun, drugs and cash seized in New Castle raid

New Castle, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle City Police and a special response team seized guns, drugs and cash during a raid at an apartment at Oak Leaf Gardens.

Officers went to the apartment on Pin Oak Drive Wednesday.

After forcing the door open and going inside, officers say they found two handguns and over $700 in cash in the apartment.

Sanjuan Allen was arrested during the raid. Police said they found 14.9 grams of crack cocaine in his buttocks area.

Allen is charged with drug possession with the intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

