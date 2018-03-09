Investigators arrest Detroit murder suspects in Youngstown

The Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force arrested Amber Hunter and Javontae Wakefield

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Detroit murder suspects were arrested on Youngstown’s north side on Thursday.

The Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force arrested Amber Hunter and Javontae Wakefield, according to an FBI spokeswoman.

A detective with the Detroit Police Department confirmed that Hunter and Wakefield are charged with the murder of a 42-year-old woman. She was found stabbed to death in a home on September 11, 2017.

Hunter is the victim’s daughter, according to investigators.

The suspects are being held in the Mahoning County Jail until they are extradited to Michigan.

