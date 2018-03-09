Joseph J. Wolfe, Jr. Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Joseph J. Wolfe, Jr., 71, of Niles, passed away Friday evening, March 9, 2018, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born May 10, 1946 in Warren, a son of Joseph J. and Sophia (Marto) Wolfe, Sr.

Joseph was a 1964 graduate of Niles McKinley High School. He then went on to Hiram College where he achieved a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1968. He also attended Youngstown State University and Kent State where he did his graduate work.

He worked for the former Republic Steel Corporation in the accounting department and as a shipping clerk. He also worked as a graduate assistant and lab instructor at Kent State University and he retired from St. Joseph Warren Hospital as a lab technician.

Joseph was a member of the first United Methodist Church in Niles.

He is survived by his sister, Regina Wolfe of Niles.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents.

Private funeral services will be held at the Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements for Mr. Wolfe are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.