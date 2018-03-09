Katherine Barnett Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 15 at Gospel Temple Baptist Church, 279 Whipple Avenue, Campbell, Ohio, for Mrs. Katherine Barnett, whom entered eternal rest on Friday, March 9, 2018 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Barnett was born April 27, 1920 in Hartwell, Georgia, a daughter of Moses and Nancy Scott Jones.

Mrs. Barnett had been a homemaker and a faithful member of Gospel Temple Baptist Church where she served in the Nurses and Kitchen Ministries.

She loved playing softball with several teams years ago in Campbell and played shortstop. She also loved basketball.

She married the love of her life, Willie Lee Barnett, on June 23, 1949.

She leaves to cherish her memory four sons, Willie Barnett, Jr. and Vincent Barnett, both of Cleveland, Earl (Sophia) Barnett of Columbus and Johnny (Stephanie) of Youngstown; ten grandchildren; a host of great and great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years; six sisters and two brothers.

The family wishes to express special thanks to Guardian Angels Health Care Agency especially to Nancy, Deanna and Tish for the wonderful care shown to their mother. Also special thanks to Rev. Cynthia Daniels.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 15 at Gospel Temple Baptist Church.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 14 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



